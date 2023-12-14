Traffic Stop In Linn County Leads To Major Drug Seizure

Salem, Ore. — On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, an Oregon State Police trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 5 just south of Highway 34, prompted by a observed traffic violation. The single occupant of the vehicle was contacted, and the trooper obtained legal authority to search the vehicle.

Subsequent to the search, the following items were confiscated:

42 pounds of methamphetamine

Seven pounds of heroin

A loaded pistol

A small quantity of cocaine

Allan Alexis Medina, a resident of Puyallup, WA, was apprehended for several offenses related to the seized contraband. The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional information is currently available for release.