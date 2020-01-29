      Weather Alert

Tillamook County Still Offline

Jan 29, 2020 @ 3:04pm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – One week after an Oregon county was hit by a cyberattack, the county computers remain unplugged while a cybersecurity firm tries to negotiate with criminals who deployed the ransomware, according to a county official.

Tillamook County Sheriff’s Lt. Gordon McCraw said the outage is creating the most havoc for the taxation and clerk’s offices in the coastal county.

Customers have been checking out books from county libraries the old fashioned way, with paper and pen, instead of scanning them.

TAGS
Offline ransomware Tillamook County
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Heartbreak At The Beach
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport