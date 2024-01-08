KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Tiger Woods, Nike Indicate A Split After More Than 27 Years

January 8, 2024 10:11AM PST
Tiger Woods tees off on the 13th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) – Tiger Woods and Nike have indicated they have parted ways after more than 27 years.

Woods in a social media post thanked Nike co-founder Phil Knight for his “passion and vision” that brought Nike and the Nike Golf partnership with Woods together.

Nike also posted to social media, saying in a photo, “It was a hell of a round, Tiger.”

Woods has won 15 major championships, each clinched while wearing his trademark red shirt on Sunday with the Nike Swoosh on the front.

His 82 PGA tournament victories are tied with Sam Snead for most all-time.

