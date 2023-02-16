POLICE: Michigan State University Shooter Had 2 Guns

Armed police officers with weapons drawn rush into Phillips Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Mich., as authorities respond to reports of shootings, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (Jakkar Aimery/Detroit News via AP)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Police say the man who shot eight students at Michigan State University, killing three, had two handguns that were purchased legally but not registered.

The 9 mm guns, ammunition and a two-page note were found with Anthony McRae when he killed himself Monday night after being confronted by police.

The five injured students remain in critical condition at a Lansing hospital but were showing signs of improvement.

Classes remain suspended through the weekend.

Berkey Hall, an academic building, will stay closed through the spring term.