Three Killed, Two Critically Injured In Head-on Crash
Courtesy: KGW Sky 8
BRUSH PRAIRIE, Wash. — Two women and a 5-year-old girl were killed in a crash in Brush Prairie on Friday afternoon. Two other children were critically injured.
Washington State Troopers say a 41-year-old woman from Battle Ground trying to pass traffic on State Route 503 north of 149th Street collided with a van head-on. The impact knocked an engine from one of the vehicles onto the highway, which was closed for about five hours.
The driver who was hit head-on is identified as 31-year-old Rosa Wilson of Brush Prairie. The surviving children are a 3-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy.