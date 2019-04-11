Three Deadly Crashes In Less Than 12 Hours

Portland, Oregon – There have been three deadly crashes on Portland streets between 3pm Wednesday afternoon and 3am Thursday morning. The latest happened around 1:30am near Southeast Foster Road and 134th. An SUV crashed into a tree and pole. A man inside died at the scene, the driver was taken to the hospital. Southeast Foster Road will be closed for a few hours during the police investigation.

Portland Police still on the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in North Portland. An off-duty officer reported the crash and tried to help the female pedestrian who was struck at North Fessenden and Polk Avenue around 10:30 last night, but she died at the scene. Police are looking for a red sedan that last seen heading eastbound on North Fessenden.

Then just after 3:15pm Wednesday afternoon a man crash his truck into a pole on the freeway on ramps for I-84 Eastbound and I-5 Northbound from Southwest Macadam Boulevard. He died at the scene.

Photo of Foster crash courtesy of News Partner KGW.

Read more from Portland Police Bureau :

1) PPB INVESTIGATING FATAL SINGLE OCCUPANT CRASH-PASSENGER DECEASED

On Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 1:37 A.M., East Precinct Officers responded to reports of a vehicle crash in the area of Southeast Foster Road and Southeast 134th Avenue. A witness reported the crash to a nearby fire station, then left. Officers and medical personnel responded to the scene. A black Ford Expedition was found crashed into a tree and a pole. The passenger, an unknown age male, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver, an adult male, was extracted from the vehicle, provided emergency medical aid, and transported to an area hospital. The Portland Police Bureau’s Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team was activated to investigate the crash. Street closures are in effect on Southeast Foster Road from 134th to 136th Avenues. These closures are expected to remain in effect for 4-6 hours while this incident is investigated. Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 823-3333. Investigators would like to speak with the person who notified the fire department about the crash and encourages them to reach out to dispatch. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office will be working to identify of the deceased passenger. Once the identity is made and next of kin is notified, this information will be released. This is the 3rd deadly crash in Portland in less than 24 hours. The Portland Police Bureau implores the public to take notice, slow down, drive with due regard, and obey the rules of the road.

2) PPB INVESTIGATING FATAL HIT AND RUN-PEDESTRIAN KILLED On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 10:23 P.M., North Precinct Officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of North Fessenden Street and North Polk Avenue. An off-duty Portland Police Bureau member reported the incident to dispatch and stopped to attempt to render aid. The pedestrian, an undetermined age female, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The vehicle believed to be involved was described as a red sedan. It was last seen traveling Eastbound on North Fessenden Avenue after the crash. The Portland Police Bureau’s Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team was activated to investigate the crash. Street closures are in effect on North Fessenden Street from Tioga to Tyler Avenues and adjoining side streets. These closures are expected to remain in effect for 4-6 hours while this incident is investigated. Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 823-3333.