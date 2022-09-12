Three 18-Year-Old’s Arrested For Setting Fires In And Around Mount Tabor Park

Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators say three suspects are responsible for intentionally setting several dozen fires at Mount Tabor Park and the surrounding area over the past two weeks.

Portland Fire & Rescue said Sunday that each of them face 5 counts of Arson 1 and 4 counts of Arson 2.

The suspects are identified in court records as Wayne Chen, Malik Hares and Samuel Perkins, all 18. They were arrested on Saturday night.

Investigators say several of the fires were started along the trails and most were set at night, putting neighbors on edge worrying that if not caught early, the flames could spread into a wildfire and damage their homes.

The fires burned brush, ground cover and some trees.

Fire Chief Sara Boone commented: “I would like to acknowledge the coordinated efforts of community members who led to the successful arrests of 3 suspects in connection with the Mt. Tabor arson fires. Their proactive efforts, tips, and leads played a significant role in keeping each other safe while protecting a valuable and natural forested park setting. I also would like to recognize and acknowledge the outstanding work and collective efforts of the Portland Fire Investigations Unit, Portland Parks and Recreation, Portland Police, the Bureau of Emergency Communications, and the Multnomah County DA’s Office. A tremendous amount of time and resources were dedicated to this endeavor with a shared commitment and urgency to identify and arrest these suspects.”