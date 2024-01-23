KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

There’s a New Hot Sauce in Town!

January 23, 2024 11:10AM PST
Photo from Taelyn Lang

There are a lot of local producers of hot sauce in the Northwest. Some of them seem to have the goal of burning your face off! That’s fine if you’re a fan of everything hot, but what about if you like some flavor mixed in with that fire? I found a salsa while I was at a bazaar at the Food Innovation Center. Taelyn Lang’s company is called Tortuga Gordo (which means Fat Turtle). He’s a fun loving guy, who has some pretty killer salsas. A couple of them have even won awards!

Taelyn got his start after being laid off during the pandemic. You can hear his story here:

 

