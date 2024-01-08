The White House To Review Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s Lack Of Disclosure On His Hospital Stay

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the administration will review what rules or procedures weren’t followed when Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin did not disclose his hospitalization for days.

Austin was admitted into intensive care on Jan. 1, but President Joe Biden and senior White House officials were not notified until three days later.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Monday the administration will look at the processes in place and “try to learn from this experience.”

Austin was hospitalized on Jan. 1, which the Pentagon did not disclose to the public until Friday.

The Pentagon has refused to offer details about Austin’s medical procedures.