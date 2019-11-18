      Weather Alert

The small city of Sequim, WA is being targeted for a large unnecessary regional drug treatment facility.

Nov 18, 2019 @ 2:51pm

Lars brings on Jodi Wilke, spokesperson for Save Our Sequim to discuss the plan for a large regional drug treatment facility targeting the small town of Sequim, WA as the location for the facility.  Wilke explains how around 92% of the community is against the decision to push the plan through.  Sequim does not have an opioid problem and is viewed as non-optimal for the construction of the facility.  Listen below for more.

