The Search Is On For Hit-And-Run Suspect In Gresham

Gresham, Ore. – A hit-and-run incident on New Year’s Eve in Gresham has left a motorcyclist critically injured. At approximately 10:30 p.m. on December 31, Gresham police officers and medical personnel responded to a traffic collision involving a red Chevy Aveo and a motorcycle at the intersection of SE Division St. and SE 202 Ave.

The driver of the Aveo rear-ended the motorcyclist, causing him to be knocked off his bike. Shockingly, the driver then ran over the rider before fleeing the scene behind the wheel. The victim was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Witnesses directed responding officers to a nearby side street where the suspect and at least one passenger abandoned the Aveo and continued to flee on foot. Despite efforts, officers were unable to locate the suspect or passenger.

The East Metro Vehicular Crimes Team (VCT) is actively investigating the case and has released video footage capturing the suspect and passenger abandoning the vehicle and leaving the scene. Authorities urge anyone with information or who may recognize the suspect or passenger to contact the Gresham Police Tip-Line at 503.618.2719.

The Gresham Police Department is collaborating with Crimestoppers of Oregon, and individuals can anonymously report information through their website at http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or by using their mobile app.

(Produced with assistance from AI)