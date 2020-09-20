The Latest On Oregon Wildfires And Resources Available

A fire engine from the Idanha-Detroit Rural Fire Protection District sits on Detroit Avenue Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Detroit, Ore. (Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP)
Oregon – Here are the latest impacts from Oregon wildfires from the Oregon Office Of Emergency Management: At least 8 people have died and a dozen are still missing. 3,927 residents are staying in shelters and 573 people have signed up for help from FEMA. The fires have burned over a million acres, destroyed 1,616 homes, and burned 1,461 other buildings.
Read more on the resources available for Oregonians impacted by the fires here
Warmer and drier conditions could help the biggest fire burning in Oregon grow more. The Lionshead fire in Marion county has burned 198,763 acres and is 10% contained. Troops from the National Guard are coming to the front lines to help. Crews made good progress yesterday on containing the fire to the north, and the east side of the fire on the Warm Springs Reservation is almost contained. There are still level 3 evacuation orders in place for areas of Detroit, Idanha, and Breitenbush.
The Beachie Creek fire in Marion county is now 25 percent contained thanks in part to some firefighters from Canada who joined the front lines yesterday. Smoke and visibility is better so helicopters and airplanes were able to make water drops. Today crews will be focused on containment lines and hot spots on the western side of the fire, including Silver Falls State Park and to the north near Corbet’s Corner. The Beachie Creek fire has burned 192,714 acres. The cause is still under investigation. On Friday evacuation orders were lowered to level 2 for Mill City and Gates. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has been working closely with Marion County Public Works, ODOT and the Beachie Creek Fire incident management team over the past few weeks. Our number one priority is the safe return of residents to the North Fork canyon. Due to the extreme hazardous conditions still present, we are unable to open North Fork Road and Gates Hill Road at this time. Some of the hazardous conditions are: falling trees and rocks, spot fires, downed power lines, limited road access due to trees still in the road, fire contaminants, damaged culverts and bridges, as well as the potential risk of generators back feeding to the power grid.
Drones are helping crews on the Riverside Fire in Clackamas county. The visibility is better with less smoke, so officials are getting a better picture of where the fire is still burning. It’s now 20 percent contained after cool damp weather helped over the weekend. The Riverside Fire has burned 137,880 acres and is human caused. But officials haven’t said if it was on purpose – or something accidental.
In Lane County, several evacuation orders were lowered around the Holiday Farm Fire. Highway 126 from Camp Creek to the McKenzie Ranger Station is now a level two. Highway 126 east from there to Highway 20 is down to a level one. Officials are reminding residents, the area is still very dangerous and lots of work is still being done on clean up. Anyone in a level two – still has to be ready to evacuate in case conditions get worse.
