The Last Of The Raiders Passes Away

Portland, Ore. — In September of 2018, the last surviving member of the Doolittle Raiders spent a weekend at the Oregon International Airshow. Retired Lieutenant Colonel Dick Cole was invited by a group of local pilots to watch the show and talk about his experiences during World War II.

Laura Hillenbrand, the author of Unbroken and Seabiscuit was spent several days talking with Lt. Col. Cole during his visit. “He wanted to do interviews with me, he wanted to see the airshow and everyone wanted to see him. So he came and it was wonderful. He spent a number of days here.”

According to the Air Force Times:

Cole, who was then-Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle’s co-pilot in the No. 1 bomber during the daring 1942 raid to strike Japan, was 103.