Escaped Teenage Murderer Caught In Clark County

Burien, Wash. – In an escape from Echo Glen Children’s Center early Sunday morning, seven teenagers, aged 15 to 17, managed to flee the medium-maximum security facility, prompting a statewide manhunt, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

Echo Glen Children’s Center, overseen by the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF), is known for housing youth offenders requiring secure detention. The recent incident has once again raised concerns about the facility’s security measures.

KCSO deputies swiftly responded to a distress call from Echo Glen after midnight on Sunday. The center’s staff reported that the teens had assaulted a staff member, stole a white Chevrolet Equinox, and escaped the premises.

Following an intense search, law enforcement authorities located the abandoned Equinox in Vancouver, Washington, but the whereabouts of four of the escaped teens remains unknown. The names of the remaining fugitives are Daniel D. Navarro, Jessy J.L. Krikorian Jr., Ramon P. Chavez Jr., and an unidentified fourth teenager.

16 year old Jessy J.L. Krikorian Jr., was in the Echo Glen Children’s Center, serving time for murder and assault. He shot and killed his cousin, Shawn Tolbert, and injured another 18-year-old student.

Investigators traced the escapees to Burien, approximately 30 miles west of Echo Glen, where witnesses reported seeing three of the teens fleeing from pursuing officers near an apartment complex.

A concerned neighbor, who requested anonymity, shared her experience: “I saw the three boys flying across the yard. I don’t know where they expected to go from there… and then the police cars showed up.”

Law enforcement personnel instructed residents in the vicinity to remain indoors while a police dog scoured the area for any potential remaining fugitives.

This escape follows a series of incidents at Echo Glen in 2022, including one where five teens allegedly overpowered staff members, locked them in cells, and stole a nurse’s car to facilitate their escape. In another incident, a juvenile managed to breach the facility’s perimeter and elude authorities for several hours.

Despite recent funding allocated for security enhancements at Echo Glen, an anonymous employee revealed concerns about understaffing within the detention center, which may have contributed to lapses in security.

The King County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes detectives have assumed responsibility for the investigation, while an independent Juvenile Rehabilitation Critical Incident Response Team will conduct a thorough review of the incident.

Law enforcement agencies are urging the public to report any useful information by calling 911. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

As the search for the remaining fugitives continues, local residents are advised to exercise caution and ensure the security of their homes.