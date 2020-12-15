      Weather Alert

Teen Killed In Shooting On SE 136th Avenue

Dec 15, 2020 @ 2:37pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have confirmed that a person who died following gunfire on Monday afternoon on Southeast 136th Avenue was shot.

The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Abdushukri Uren.  The death has been ruled a homicide.

Officers found the victim around 2:30pm, but did not initially confirm that they were shot.  Uren is the 49th person murdered in the city this year; the 36th with a firearm.

Investigators have not said what led up to the gunfire that took place over nearly a mile on 136th between Division and Center Street.  They’re asking to hear from any witnesses who may have video of the shooting.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward that leads to an arrest.

TAGS
Portland SE 136th Avenue Shooting
Popular Posts
Kinney Family At Center of North Portland Occupation Owns Another Home
Judge Rules Not Enough Evidence For Alleged COVID Violations
Clark County Modifies COVID-19 Quarantine Times
Watch: Oregon Governor Kate Brown Gives COVID Update
Lars Thoughts – Portland’s Red House On Mississippi May Be Another CHOP Zone