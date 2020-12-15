Teen Killed In Shooting On SE 136th Avenue
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have confirmed that a person who died following gunfire on Monday afternoon on Southeast 136th Avenue was shot.
The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Abdushukri Uren. The death has been ruled a homicide.
Officers found the victim around 2:30pm, but did not initially confirm that they were shot. Uren is the 49th person murdered in the city this year; the 36th with a firearm.
Investigators have not said what led up to the gunfire that took place over nearly a mile on 136th between Division and Center Street. They’re asking to hear from any witnesses who may have video of the shooting.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward that leads to an arrest.