Teen Drowns At Aquatic Center In Hillsboro
Washington County, Ore. – Very sad news. Police are investigating a drowning at an aquatic center in Hillsboro. Authorities say around 9:30pm last night a teenage girl was found underwater after swim team practice at Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
At 9:26 p.m., officers and Hillsboro Fire & Rescue medics responded to a drowning at the Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center, 953 Southeast Maple Street. A teenaged girl was found underwater following swim team practice. Attempts at resuscitation by lifeguards and medics were not successful, and the girl was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing.