      Weather Alert

Teen Drowns At Aquatic Center In Hillsboro

Nov 21, 2019 @ 5:09am

Washington County, Ore. – Very sad news. Police are investigating a drowning at an aquatic center in Hillsboro. Authorities say around 9:30pm last night a teenage girl was found underwater after swim team practice at Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read More from Hillsboro Police Dept.

At 9:26 p.m., officers and Hillsboro Fire & Rescue medics responded to a drowning at the Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center, 953 Southeast Maple Street. A teenaged girl was found underwater following swim team practice. Attempts at resuscitation by lifeguards and medics were not successful, and the girl was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

TAGS
Aquatic Center drowning drowns Hillsboro Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center teen
Popular Posts
Markley & Van Camp Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Weekend Closure: I-205 NB Foster To I-84