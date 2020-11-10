      Weather Alert

Teachers Protest Return To School In Monroe, Washington

Nov 10, 2020 @ 1:27pm

MONROE, Wash. (AP) – Teachers in northwestern Washington state have urged school district administrators to stop plans next week to resume some in-person classes for first-graders as coronavirus cases continue to increase.

KING-TV reported that teachers in the Monroe School District protested the return-to-school plans at a drive-in rally Monday, honking and chanting while the school board met virtually.

Some educators have also argued that they were not included in the decision-making process.

District administrators announced plans to provide a mix of in-person and at-home learning for first graders.

Superintendent Justin Blasko said the district is trying to make the best decisions to progress its students.

