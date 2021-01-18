      Weather Alert

Suspect Wanted For Vandalism During Tigard Riot

Jan 18, 2021 @ 12:52pm

TIGARD, Ore. — Police have released video and pictures of a man seen using a crowbar to break several windows at the Tigard Police Department and City Hall.

Demonstrators took to the streets on the night of January 7th following the police shooting of Ryan Macduff.

A man is seen breaking several windows with the tool.  He’s wearing glasses and has curly hair.

Tigard Police are asking anyone who may recognize this man or can identify anyone else involved in the riot to call them at (503) 718-COPS or email [email protected].

Investigators are continuing to review evidence and leads.  Further arrests are anticipated.

 

