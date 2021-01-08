Tigard Police Declare A Riot, Businesses Damaged
TIGARD, Ore. — About 100 people gathered on Main Street in Tigard on Thursday night headed over to the Tigard Police Department. They were upset over the deadly officer-involved shooting that happened earlier this week.
Windows were smashed at police headquarters and other property was tagged with spray paint. The same thing happened to businesses.
A 20-year-old man was arrested. Zane Saleem Bsoul was charged with one count of riot and booked into the Washington County Jail.
