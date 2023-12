Portland, Ore. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting October 8th in Portland. Police responded to Southwest 5th and Washington Street where they found 34-year-old Saul Escoto Eldibrando suffering a gunshot wound. Officers performed CPR, but he died at a hospital. 47-year-old Demetrius Vaughn, of Portland, was arrested and charged with Murder in the Second Degree.