Suspect Arrested In Milwaukie Man’s Murder
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — When 63-year-old Jimmy Pearson didn’t show up at work on March 3rd, one of his employees went to check on him.
Pearson’s body was found at the home on Oak Shore Lane along the Willamette River where he lived alone. The Clackamas County Medical Examiner says Pearson died from homicidal violence two days earlier.
U.S. Marshals arrested 23-year-old Nistasha Tate at a Greyhound bus station in Hillsborough County, Florida this past Monday.
Tate is charged with Murder II and Robbery. She’s awaiting extradition to Clackamas County.
Investigators have not released what Tate is accused of robbing Pearson for.