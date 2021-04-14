      Weather Alert

Suspect Arrested In Milwaukie Man’s Murder

Apr 14, 2021 @ 3:02pm

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — When 63-year-old Jimmy Pearson didn’t show up at work on March 3rd, one of his employees went to check on him.

Pearson’s body was found at the home on Oak Shore Lane along the Willamette River where he lived alone.  The Clackamas County Medical Examiner says Pearson died from homicidal violence two days earlier.

U.S. Marshals arrested 23-year-old Nistasha Tate at a Greyhound bus station in Hillsborough County, Florida this past Monday.

Tate is charged with Murder II and Robbery.  She’s awaiting extradition to Clackamas County.

Nistasha Tate, 23.

Investigators have not released what Tate is accused of robbing Pearson for.

