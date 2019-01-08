Study: 97 Percent of Seattle Soda Tax Passed on to Consumers
By Grant McHill
Jan 8, 2019 @ 1:15 PM

SEATTLE (AP) – A new report estimates that nearly 100 percent of Seattle’s new tax on the distribution of sweetened beverages has been passed on to consumers through higher in-store prices.

The Seattle Times reports that sodas have increased in price more than sugar-sweetened juices and bottled coffee drinks, and smaller stores have increased their prices more than supermarkets, according to the report by University of Washington researchers.

Additionally, some smaller stores have increased their prices even for beverages not subject to the tax, such as diet sodas.

Seattle’s tax of 1.75 cents per fluid ounce, which took effect in January 2018, is charged to distributors of sugar-sweetened beverages. Distributors can pass the tax on to stores and stores can pass the tax on to consumers.

Across all beverages and Seattle stores surveyed, an average 97 percent of the tax was passed on to consumers.

