Strong Winds & Severe Thunderstorms Expected Across NW Oregon, SW Washington

Apr 20, 2022 @ 10:51am
PORTLAND, Ore. — Strong winds up to 60 miles per hour and severe thunderstorms are expected to cause problems Wednesday afternoon across Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington.

The National Weather Service says tree damage is possible.  They’re warning people not to take cover under trees as falling trees and limbs have killed multiple people over the past few years.

“We still don’t want you to go to a tree even if you haven’t heard thunder,” said Meteorologist Colby Newman at the National Weather Service.

The biggest threat is expected between 1-6pm.

