Stellantis Recalls More Than 32,000 Hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs Because Of Potential Fire Risk

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Automaker Stellantis has announced a recall of more than 32,000 of its hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because they pose a potential fire risk.

During a review of customer information, Stellantis determined that eight of the hybrid Wranglers had caught fire while they were turned off and parked.

Six of the vehicles were being charged when the fires started.

The company said it doesn’t believe anyone was hurt in the fires.

The recall covers 2021-2024 models of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUVs.

Stellantis is advising people not to charge the affected SUVs or park them by buildings until they can be fixed.