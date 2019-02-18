State Police Ask for Help to ID Woman Found Dead Along Coast
By Grant McHill
|
Feb 18, 2019 @ 11:38 AM

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon State Police is asking for the public’s help to identify the body of a woman found in the Pacific Ocean near Lincoln City.

OSP says authorities recovered the woman’s body around 5 p.m. Sunday from a cove just north of a unique coastal feature called “God’s Thumb.”

The woman is white, with long dark brown hair.

She is about 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds

The OSP asks anyone who knows of a missing woman who meets that description to call authorities.

