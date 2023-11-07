State Of Emergency Declared In Vancouver

Vancouver, Wash. — On Monday, November 6, the Vancouver City Council ratified an emergency declaration concerning homelessness as per the Vancouver Municipal Code 2.12. City Manager Eric Holmes initiated the emergency declaration on Friday, November 3, with the aim of addressing homelessness effectively and promptly.

City Manager Holmes expressed the city’s commitment to tackling homelessness, highlighting the need for agility in implementing swift measures to combat this public health and humanitarian crisis. Mayor Pro-Tem Ty Stober acknowledged the urgency for solutions, emphasizing the complexity of the issue and the necessity for a comprehensive approach.

Following the declaration of the state of emergency, the City Manager signed two initial emergency orders. The first order, Emergency Order 2023-02 (Financial Authority), grants increased financial flexibility, facilitating streamlined processes for receiving donations, accessing financial reserves, and procuring necessary goods and services to combat homelessness.

The second order, Emergency Order 2023-03 (Control and Closure of Public Property and Rights-of-Way), empowers the City Manager to close up to 48 acres of public property to outdoor habitation if required, ensuring adherence to public health and sanitation standards. The closure details will be physically posted at the site and online on the City’s website. Additionally, compliance with the City’s tent and vehicle camping expectations will be required on a citywide basis.

The emergency declaration serves as a tool for the City to address homelessness, complementing the ongoing efforts made in this regard over the years. Some of the measures taken to date include establishing the Homeless Assistance and Resource Team, creating Safe Stay Communities, developing a Safe Park Zone for community members living in vehicles, managing clean-ups of encampments posing public health risks, and modifying the City Code to protect environmentally sensitive areas.

Moreover, an Affordable Housing Task Force was established, and propositions were proposed to the voters of Vancouver, resulting in the establishment and expansion of the Affordable Housing Fund. For further information regarding Vancouver’s response to homelessness and a comprehensive list of emergency orders, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/homelessemergency.