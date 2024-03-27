Portland Standoff Suspect In Custody

Just before 2:30 this morning, police found the woman with stab wounds at the MAX platform near an apartment complex. Police said they don’t believe she was stabbed at the MAX platform.

The woman was taken to a hospital.

The man barricaded himself inside the Ventura Park Plaza apartment complex near East Burnside and Southeast 122nd Avenue. Police say he threatened to shoot officers when they arrived. Crisis Negotiators and the Portland Police SERT team were called to the scene and after an hours long standoff, they took the man into custody. So far his name has not been released.