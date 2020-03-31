Springfield Man Accused Of Abusing Dog
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) – A 29-year-old Springfield man is accused of abusing a dog that had recently had puppies.
The Register-Guard reports Brian Domin was arrested and taken to the Springfield Municipal Jail over the weekend.
He was arraigned Monday on charges of animal abuse and disorderly conduct.
Springfield police Sgt. Peter Kirkpatrick says police were called to a home Sunday morning on a report of a man beating a dog.
Police say the caller found that his surveillance video captured the incident and shared it with police.
It wasn’t known if Domin has a lawyer.