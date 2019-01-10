Split Court: Local Washington State Initiatives Subject to Disclosure Rule
By Grant McHill
|
Jan 10, 2019 @ 2:03 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A split Washington Supreme Court says the Attorney General’s Office can pursue a campaign finance disclosure case against the conservative Evergreen Freedom Foundation because disclosure requirements do apply to local ballot measures even before they’re turned in for official review.

The Freedom Foundation had provided free legal services to citizens in Sequim, Shelton and Chelan who were gathering signatures for measures that would make collective bargaining sessions with public employee unions open to the public.

State law explicitly says that after a measure has been turned in to an elections official, donations to that campaign must be reported.

Statewide initiatives are turned in for approval before signatures are gathered. But in local initiatives, supporters often collect signatures before turning in the measure.

The Freedom Foundation said it didn’t report the legal services as contributions because the measures hadn’t been turned in. But a 5-4 majority said the law regarding reporting requirements must be interpreted broadly to promote transparency.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

One Oregon Sheriff Says He Supports Building A Border Wall Marion County Sheriff Leaving Job At The End Of June Lane County To Relocate Homeless Campers To New Site Hoyle: Complaint Against Legislature to Proceed Gonzaga Land On Seattle Waterfront To Become Apartments One Dead After Salem Shooting
Comments