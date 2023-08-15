Spain To Play For First Women’s World Cup Championship

KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

August 15, 2023 3:43AM PDT
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Spain will play for its first Women’s World Cup championship after Olga Carmona’s goal in the 89th minute lifted La Roja to a 2-1 victory over Sweden in the Tuesday semifinal.

Spain will play the winner of tournament co-host Australia and England on Sunday in the final in Sydney.

La Roja have a chance to become a first-time World Cup champion.

Ranked seventh in the world by FIFA, Spain’s defeat of second-ranked Sweden makes it the highest-ranked team remaining in the tournament.

