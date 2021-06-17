      Weather Alert

Sources: Entire Portland Police Rapid Response Team Resigns

Jun 16, 2021 @ 9:49pm

Portland, Ore. — FM News 101 learned late Wednesday night that in response to the criminal indictment of Officer Corey Budworth, the bureaus entire Rapid Response Team resigned.  Sources with the Police Bureau say the team voted unanimously to disband.

The Rapid Response Team is a group of volunteer officers who respond to civil disobedience, demonstrations, and riots.

Tuesday, a member of the team was charged with assault for actions during an August 18, 2020 riot in Southeast Portland.

Wednesday, Portland Police Association Executive Director, Daryl Turner told the Lars Larson Show that he feared officers would quit in response to what he called a “Witch Hunt” of a prosecution.

FM News 101 has reached out to the Portland Police Bureau for comment.  Our story will be updated when and if we get a response.

TAGS
portland police Riots
