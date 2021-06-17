Sources: Entire Portland Police Rapid Response Team Resigns

Portland, Ore. — FM News 101 learned late Wednesday night that in response to the criminal indictment of Officer Corey Budworth, the bureaus entire Rapid Response Team resigned. Sources with the Police Bureau say the team voted unanimously to disband.
The Rapid Response Team is a group of volunteer officers who respond to civil disobedience, demonstrations, and riots.
Tuesday, a member of the team was charged with assault for actions during an August 18, 2020 riot in Southeast Portland.
Wednesday, Portland Police Association Executive Director, Daryl Turner told the Lars Larson Show that he feared officers would quit in response to what he called a “Witch Hunt” of a prosecution.
The charges come from a Social Justice Warrior DA who campaigned for office saying he would look for an opportunity to indict a cop. Schmit declined to prosecute 80% of the more than 1 thousand crimes charged against rioters over the last year+.
FM News 101 has reached out to the Portland Police Bureau for comment. Our story will be updated when and if we get a response.