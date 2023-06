(Woodburn, OR) — Woodburn Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting at the Mega Foods store on Sunday. Noel Orozco Romero, of Woodburn, was 39-years-old. 37-year-old Jose Gustavo Garcia-Rivera is charged with Second Degree Murder, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and two counts of reckless endangering. A motive for the shooting hasn’t been released.