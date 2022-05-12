Portland Police Identify Shooting Victim In City’s 35th Homicide

UPDATE: Portland Police have identified the security guard killed in a shooting early last Friday in the south waterfront area as 22-year-old Sircharles Marc Anthony Jones.
Police searched the area for suspects, but no one was found.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.
–Original Story–
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in the South Waterfront, marking the city’s 35th homicide of the year and the 33rd shooting death.
The man was found dead inside a vehicle on South River Parkway near Moody Avenue just before 3:30. He has not yet been identified.
Officers searched for the shooter, but did not locate any suspects.