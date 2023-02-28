Serial ID Thief Likely Hiding in Portland

The search is on for a serial identity thief. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 31-year-old Justin Ray Jones, who’s wanted for a string of identity theft crimes in Oregon and across the country.

He’s known to frequent the Woodstock, Mt. Scott and Lents neighborhoods of Portland. Jones is using multiple aliases and fraudulent identifications.

Police say there are over three dozen victims who’ve stepped forward, but they think the number is much higher. If you recognize Jones and have any information on his whereabouts, or believe you may have been victimized by Jones, you’re urged to call the MCSO Tip Line at 503-988-0560, or Crime Stoppers of Oregon at 503-823-0277.