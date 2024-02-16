KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Senator Joe Manchin Says He’s Not Running For President In 2024

February 16, 2024 9:59AM PST
Share
Senator Joe Manchin Says He’s Not Running For President In 2024
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin speaks with reporters outside the newly renovated Amtrak train station in Charleston, W.Va. on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)

NEW YORK (AP) — West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has said he is not running for president, according to his spokesman Jon Kott.

Manchin announced his decision in a speech Friday at West Virginia University.

The centrist Democrat who often bucked his party’s leadership had been considering a run for the presidency and had said he thought it would be clear by March if there was a path for a third-party candidate this year.

Manchin is not running for reelection in 2024.

His Senate seat in a heavily Republican state is expected to be a prime pickup opportunity for the GOP.

More about:
Senator Joe Manchin

Popular Posts

1

US Applications For Jobless Benefits Fall As Labor Market Continues To Show Resilience
2

Oregon & The Marines Mourn Military Hero
3

Wholesale Inflation In US Accelerated In January
4

US Applications For Unemployment Benefits Fall Again Despite Recent Layoff Announcements
5

Retail Sales Fell In January