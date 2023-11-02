KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Senate Sidesteps Tuberville’s Hold And Confirms New Navy Head, first Female On Joint Chiefs Of Staff

November 2, 2023 10:05AM PDT
FILE – Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on her nomination for reappointment to the grade of admiral and to be Chief of Naval Operations, Sept. 14, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate circumvented a hold by Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Thursday and confirmed Franchetti to lead the Navy, making her the first woman to be a Pentagon service chief and the first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has circumvented a hold by Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville and confirmed Adm. Lisa Franchetti to lead the Navy.

Thursday’s 95-1 vote makes Franchetti the first woman to be a Pentagon service chief and the first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Franchetti’s historic confirmation as the chief of naval operations comes as Tuberville has drawn bipartisan criticism for holding up almost 400 military nominations in an effort to protest Pentagon abortion policy.

Several Republican senators angrily held the floor for more than four hours on Wednesday evening and called up 61 of the nominations for votes.

Tuberville blocked every one.

