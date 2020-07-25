See Pictures: Police Looking For Man In Salem Who Allegedly Attempted To Abduct Two Different Woman Saturday
Early Saturday morning police say a man in Salem walked up to a Dutch Brothers Coffee Stand on Commercial St, pulled out a handgun and tried to get a woman working there to leave with him.
Another employee working at the stand was able to scare the man off.
Police say an hour later a man with a similar description walked up to a Java Crew Coffee stand on Wallace Rd and tried to grab the woman inside.
She was able to run away from the man, who then fled.
According to Salem Police “The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20’s or early 30’s, approximately 6’0″, 180 lbs, with dark colored hair. He is described as being armed with a semi-auto handgun. The attached photos were taken of the suspect by surveillance cameras.”
Pictures of the alleged suspect below: