Searching for Arsonists who Set Fire to Portland Police Vehicles

May 2, 2024 8:32AM PDT
Portland Police training vehicle on fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — The police themselves are the victims of this crime.

The search is on for whoever set fire to and destroyed Portland Police vehicles.   Just before 2 Thursday morning, Portland Police rushed out to help Portland Fire and Rescue with 15 police training vehicles set on fire at the department’s training division on Northeast Airport Way.  Firefighters put out the flames.  There were no injuries, and the building was not damaged. 

Pictures show Portland Police vehicles with heavy fire damage, some of them destroyed.  A team including detectives, fire investigators and accelerant detecting dogs are searching for clues, to lead them to the arsonists.

