School Cancelled Friday At Franklin High After A Shooting Nearby Thursday

Portland, Ore. — Shots fired near Franklin High School in Southeast Portland on Thursday afternoon prompted the school to cancel classes on Friday.

According to Portland police, school administrators heard what they believed to be gunshots and immediately ordered a “secure the perimeter” for both Franklin High School and Atkinson Elementary School, and called 911. Portland police officers responded to the call and located a shooting scene in the South Tabor neighborhood near the high school.

No arrests were made in connection to the incident. The police are currently investigating the matter and have asked the public for any information that may lead to the suspect’s apprehension.

Thankfully, no students or staff were injured during the incident, according to a statement released by Portland Public School. Principal Chris Frazier expressed his concern over the incident and how it highlights the severity of the gun violence issue faced by the city. In a letter to parents, he stated, “Today was a stark and devastating reminder that, while our school works to provide a safe space for students, the epidemic of gun violence continues to impact our city.”

Counselors will be available on Friday afternoon for students who want to talk about the incident. Portland Police Bureau has urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact their non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 or email [email protected].