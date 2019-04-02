Salem PD Seeks More Sources For Video Evidence

Portland, Ore. (KXL) — Police in Salem now want to put a list together of local security camera owners.

Police in nearby Keizer have already been working on this.

Residents who own and operate exterior security camera systems at their homes or businesses are now asked to get in touch with Salem Police in order to get on their “speed dial” list.

Police in Salem and Keizer are trying to get quicker access to sources of video, primarily within neighborhoods so they can more quickly investigate crimes or other incidents.

“With the increase in use of surveillance systems in communities all across the country, video evidence has frequently helped officers develop leads and close cases,” said Lieutenant Ben Bales of the Salem Police Support Division.

Bales says registering for this list, “really just lets us know you’re willing to help.”

Should an incident happen in the area of a registered security camera, the owner will be contacted by an officer to determine if their system captured any helpful video.

Interested owners can register online at www.cityofsalem.net/scram.