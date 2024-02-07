KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Russia Says Former Fox New Host Tucker Carlson Has Interviewed Vladimir Putin

February 7, 2024 10:06AM PST
(Associated Press) – The Kremlin confirms that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been interviewed by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

It is Putin’s first interview to a Western journalist since the beginning of his full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago.

Carlson was fired by Fox News in April and later announced he was starting his own streaming service.

He says he’ll distribute the Putin interview on his site.

Putin has heavily limited his contact with international media since he launched the war in Ukraine in February 2022.

