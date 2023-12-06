Rush is On to Get Enough Gifts for Needy Kids!

There are a lot of groups gathering food and gifts for people for the holiday season. Love, Santa is one of those groups. The non-profit is in its 33rd year of collecting for kids and families in Woodburn, Hubbard, Donald, and Aurora. Donations and volunteers are still needed to help ahead of distribution day, which is December 16th. Ben (Bubu) Puente is a dad, home-to-school liaison with the Woodburn School District, basketball coach, a member of the Woodburn Fire Board, plus he’s the president of Love Santa.

We got a chance to talk to him about Love Santa, and all the work that goes into it each year. You can hear that here:

Volunteers will be wrapping gifts all next week at Woodburn Foursquare Church on E. Lincoln Street. The gifts will be handed out at the high school on Saturday, Dec 16th. If you’d like to help, here’s the info: