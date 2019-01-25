Roger Stone Told Oregon Crowd Russia Probe Was Fairy Tale

Salem, Or. – Roger Stone, a former campaign adviser to President Trump was arrested in Florida today on a seven count indictment. It includes making false statements, witness tampering and obstruction in connection with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

Stone was a speaker at the Dorchester Conference in Salem last March. He told Oregon Republicans gathered there that testifying before the House Intelligence Committee was “up there with a proctilogical exam as one of the great experiences of my life and I made it clear that the Russian collusion that is espoused by the Democrats and their handmaidens in the mainstream media is a fairy tale.” He referred to the probe as the “Russian collusion delusion.”