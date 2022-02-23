      Weather Alert

Rip City’s Nurkic Out At Least 4 Weeks

Feb 23, 2022 @ 11:44am
Courtesy: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. – A big blow for the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday.

Center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least the next four weeks with left foot plantar fasciitis.

The team says Nurk has played with the injury since September.

He’s averaging 15 points and 11 rebounds per game.

TAGS
basketball Jusuf Nurkic Portland Trail Blazers Rip City
Popular Posts
Judge Sentences Cop Who Killed Daunte Wright To 2 Years
Biden 'Convinced' Putin's Decided To Further Invade Ukraine
Portland's Emergency Declaration On Homeless Camping Extended
Suspect In Normandale Park Shooting Faces 9 Charges, Arrest Warrant Issued
Warming Shelters Open During Cold Snap
Connect With Us Listen To Us On