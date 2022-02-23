Rip City’s Nurkic Out At Least 4 Weeks

PORTLAND, Ore. – A big blow for the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday.
Center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least the next four weeks with left foot plantar fasciitis.
The team says Nurk has played with the injury since September.
He’s averaging 15 points and 11 rebounds per game.
