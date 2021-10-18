Reward Offered For Help Solving Alleged Murder In 2015

PORTLAND, Ore. – Help is wanted to solve an alleged murder from 2015.
On October 18th of that year, 23-year-old Dion Matthews was found shot to death behind Dante’s on West Burnside.
Witnesses describe seeing people running from the area, but no arrests have been made.
Cash is offered for any information that leads to an arrest.
Dion’s mother Taunya provided the following statement:
“I’m a grieving mother with a voice. I’m reaching out as it has been six long devastating years since my only son’s murder. That day changed my life forever, Please help me help others to put these massive killings to rest in our town of Portland Oregon. I know someone and people had seen something on the night of October 18, 2015, behind Dante’s at 11:15 p.m., where my baby was killed cold blooded, as the killer or killers walked up to him and took his life. Let’s stand together save our children’s life from ending so very young and soon due to act of senseless violence.
“I do understand if you don’t want to come out publicly to say something so please do so anonymously. Do the right thing, clear your consciousness and heart. Aren’t you all tired of going to funerals and burying your children and loved ones?”
Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime should visit http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/ or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.