REPORT: Traffic Down On Portland’s Major Freeways
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A report compiled by the Oregon Department of Transportation shows weekday traffic on all four major interstates in the Portland area is down 46% from levels last year.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Interstates 5, 405, 84 and 205 are seeing significant traffic declines.
The freeways are becoming less congested as the weeks stretch on amid a stay home order issued by Gov. Kate Brown to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
And as Portland police say speeding on surface roads is up, the state data show drivers are also putting the pedal to the metal through the city.