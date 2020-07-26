Recreational Fire Turns Into Small Brush Fire In Cowlitz County
Fire crews in Longview responded to a brush fire near Nevada Drive Saturday morning.
Crews arrived and found the small blaze spreading down the hill towards Nevada Drive.
The fire was said to have been contained within a half hour.
Residents report that they had a small recreational fire the night before but thought that they had completely put the fire out before going to bed.
Fire crews want to remind everyone that the seasonal burn ban started on July 15th in Cowlitz County.
According to a press release “Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue continues to respond to many increasingly large wildland/brush fires in the recent years. With the impending Severe Heat Wave and tinder dry fuels in the area, it is imperative that all residents abide by the ban and practice safe, legal burn practices year-round.”