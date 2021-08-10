Record Number Of Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – A record number of Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.
The Oregon Health Authority reports 635 hospitalizations Tuesday, which is 60 more than Monday.
“The number of hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients has surpassed the previous pandemic high set back in November. This is alarming and an urgent call to action if you have not yet been vaccinated. All three COVID-19 vaccines are extremely effective in preventing severe COVID-19 infection leading to hospitalization. Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 and to keep the virus from spreading among our loved ones, our friends and neighbors and our communities,” said Patrick Allen, Director of Oregon Public Health Authority.
164 of those patients are in the ICU, which 16 more than yesterday.
The OHA also reports 2,329 new COVID-19 cases and 9 more virus related deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (33), Benton (17), Clackamas (145), Clatsop (12), Columbia (6), Coos (73), Crook (20), Curry (55), Deschutes (132), Douglas (122), Gilliam (1), Harney (6), Hood River (7), Jackson (267), Jefferson (8), Josephine (117), Klamath (46), Lake (3), Lane (199), Lincoln (34), Linn (81), Malheur (31), Marion (313), Morrow (16), Multnomah (141), Polk (41), Tillamook (27), Umatilla (102), Union (17), Wallowa (8), Wasco (42), Washington (128) and Yamhill (79).
Oregon’s 2,904th COVID-19 associated death is an 88-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 8 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,905th COVID-19 associated death is a 99-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,906th COVID-19 associated death is a 90-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 7 at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,907th COVID-19 associated death is a 73-year-old man from Josephine County who first became symptomatic on July 30 after contact with a confirmed case and died on Aug. 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,908th COVID-19 associated death is a 76-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,909th COVID-19 associated death is a 74-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 1 and died on Aug. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,910th COVID-19 associated death is a 67-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on July 25 and died on Aug. 7 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,911th COVID-19 associated death is a 65-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on July 11 and died on Aug. 4 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,912th COVID-19 associated death is a 72-year-old man from Wasco County who tested positive on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 7 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
As of today, 2,526,326 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,335,892 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/Q5BZXpydQQ
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) August 10, 2021
