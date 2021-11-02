      Weather Alert

Raiders’ Ruggs Charged In Deadly Crash

Nov 2, 2021 @ 11:54am

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Police in Las Vegas say Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will face a felony driving under the influence charge after a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured.

According to police, Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette that crashed a little before 3:40 a.m. into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

Police say the Toyota caught fire and the driver died.

The 22-year-old Ruggs “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement that said he will be charged with felony DUI resulting in death.

Ruggs and his female passenger were hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

TAGS
Henry Ruggs Las Vegas Raiders
Popular Posts
Sheriff: Projectile Recovered From Movie Director's Shoulder
Oregon’s Senator Who Lives In NYC Wants You To Pay Taxes On Money You Don’t Own
New Details Emerge About Wind Deaths In Seattle Area
FDA Paves Way For Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccinations In Young Kids
Washington State Parks Director Resigns After Workplace Complaints
Connect With Us Listen To Us On