      Weather Alert

R. Kelly Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison

Jun 29, 2022 @ 12:19pm
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his sentencing hearing in federal court, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York. The former R&B superstar was convicted of racketeering and other crimes. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)

NEW YORK (AP) – R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for using his R&B superstardom to subject young fans to systematic sexual abuse.

The singer and songwriter was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking last year at a trial that gave voice to accusers who had once wondered if their stories were ignored because they were Black women.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly imposed the sentence at a courthouse in Brooklyn.

The sentence caps a slow-motion fall for Kelly, who is 55.

He remained adored by legions of fans even after allegations about his abuse of young girls began circulating publicly in the 1990s.

TAGS
music prison R. Kelly Sentence
Popular Posts
Judge Lifts Former President Trump's Contempt Order
UPDATE: Man Faces Additional Charges In Deadly Shooting Of Clark County Deputy
Damage To Several Downtown Portland Buildings After Roe V. Wade Demonstrations
Washington State Forms Task Force To Crack Down On Organized Retail Crime
Two River Rescues In Washington State
Connect With Us Listen To Us On